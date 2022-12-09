Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

Who doesn’t like to get something for free, especially in these challenging times? There are always bargains to be had if you shop around, but why save money when you can avoid paying out anything at all!

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, software developer AOMEI is making $1,300 worth of paid software available for free. This includes the company’s own AOMEI Backupper Pro (worth $39.95) and AOMEI Partition Assistant Pro (worth $39.95), as well as a year’s worth of AnyViewer Professional (a saving of $118.80), Wise Care 365 Pro (worth $39.95), Ashampoo WinOptimzer (worth $49.99) and IObit Driver Booster Pro (worth $37.42).

Other paid tools available for free as part of this fantastic giveaway include WinX HD Video Converter, WonderFox Video Watermark, VideoProc Converter, iTop Screen Recorder Pro, Audials One 2023, and Ashampoo Photo Optimizer.

You can also get a copy of Franzis Image Editing Suite for free -- this usually retails for £385.

In total there are 21 paid programs available to download for nothing. Just click the download button for a program and the installer will be saved to your system along with the license key you need to activate it.

To take advantage of this amazing offer just go to the giveaway’s landing page here and make your choice(s). The offer ends on December 27.

Photo credit: Alliance / Shutterstock