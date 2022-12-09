Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

No Comments

Who doesn’t like to get something for free, especially in these challenging times? There are always bargains to be had if you shop around, but why save money when you can avoid paying out anything at all!

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, software developer AOMEI is making $1,300 worth of paid software available for free. This includes the company’s own AOMEI Backupper Pro (worth $39.95) and AOMEI Partition Assistant Pro (worth $39.95), as well as a year’s worth of AnyViewer Professional (a saving of $118.80), Wise Care 365 Pro (worth $39.95), Ashampoo WinOptimzer (worth $49.99) and IObit Driver Booster Pro (worth $37.42).

Other paid tools available for free as part of this fantastic giveaway include WinX HD Video Converter, WonderFox Video Watermark, VideoProc Converter, iTop Screen Recorder Pro, Audials One 2023, and Ashampoo Photo Optimizer.

Advertisement

You can also get a copy of Franzis Image Editing Suite for free -- this usually retails for £385.

In total there are 21 paid programs available to download for nothing. Just click the download button for a program and the installer will be saved to your system along with the license key you need to activate it.

To take advantage of this amazing offer just go to the giveaway’s landing page here and make your choice(s). The offer ends on December 27.

Let us know what software you chose in the comments below.

Photo credit: Alliance / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

Why electric vehicles are at high risk for cyberattacks

Best Windows apps this week

Number of vulnerable Log4j downloads remains high one year on

Active defense: Going on the offensive against cyber criminals

Get 'Listen Up!: How to Tune In to Customers and Turn Down the Noise' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Why cross-platform capability is vital to the future of development [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we want

117 Comments

Out-of-band KB5020683 update for Windows 10 makes it easier to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately

50 Comments

Windows 11 increases its usage share slightly, but still lags a long way behind Windows 10

8 Comments

Microsoft gives some Windows 11 users early access to the new Snipping Tool screen recorder

7 Comments

Apple Silicon version of open source GIMP image editor finally available for macOS

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.