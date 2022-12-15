Phishing scams are coming to town

No Comments
Santa laptop

The Christmas holiday period is a peak time for phisherfolk. Research from Check Point shows 17 percent of all malicious files distributed by email in November were related to orders and shipping around the Black Friday period.

This is expected to be worse still this month as attackers seek to take advantage of shipping and package notifications and more.

Researchers at email security specialist Avanan are seeing an increase in phishing campaigns surrounding direct deposits. The idea being that a scammer will pose as an employee asking HR or a manager to change their direct deposit information.

Advertisement

Another favorite are emails spoofing delivery companies like UPS, DHL and FedEx. These seek to harvest credentials, often in the form of a charge for delivery or a compensation claim for a lost package. At this time of year when people are expecting packages they are more likely to fall for these scams.

There is also of course the evergreen scam of sending malware via an attachment designed to look like an invoice or delivery notification.

To avoid falling victim to this kind of scam you need to stay alert to the sender’s email address and the URLs used. Also be aware of the grammar and logic of the message itself. If you're sufficiently convinced that something is real that you do feel the need to visit a retailer or courier website, type the address into your browser, or use a known safe bookmark, rather than click a link in an email.

You can find out more with details and examples of current scams on the Avanan site.

Image credit: GeneGlavitsky/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Phishing scams are coming to town

Security flaws could have had LEGO users bricking it

Email is convenient but a letter might be better

Kodi 21 gets an official name

Kodi 20 'Nexus' exits beta, is now available to download

Microsoft releases updated OneDrive app with a new Windows 11 aesthetic

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25267 -- the last test release of 2022

Most Commented Stories

To get verified on Twitter, you just need a phone number -- and between $8 and $11

24 Comments

Windows 11 Build 25262 does away with the sign-in requirement for the widgets board

23 Comments

Microsoft completely ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 in under a month; now really is the time to move on

19 Comments

deepin Linux 20.8 can replace Microsoft Windows 11 on your laptop or desktop

17 Comments

Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.