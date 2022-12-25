Leaked: Microsoft is bringing tabs to more apps in Windows 11

No Comments
Notebook with bookmarks

Having revolutionized the way we browse the web, tabs made their way to File Explorer in Windows 11. Now, thanks to a premature -- and now-deleted -- tweet, we also know that Microsoft is looking to do the same with other apps.

A Microsoft employee shared a screenshot on Twitter that depicts an updated version of the Notepad app, complete with two open tabs. It is not known if the addition of tabs will come in the next Moment update for Windows 11, but it is something that is undergoing internal testing.

Advertisement

See also:

This is a very long way from being an official announcement from Microsoft. The screenshot that was tweeted has not only been deleted, the contents of the image make it clear that the company was not yet ready to make the news public.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the tabbed version of Notepad bears a warning that reads "Confidential. Don't discuss features or take screenshots".

Oops!

Although the tweet has been deleted, it was available on Twitter long enough for it to be seen by many, including Zac Bowden.

Image credit: 936+_+ / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Leaked: Microsoft is bringing tabs to more apps in Windows 11

The final build of Kodi 19 'Matrix' arrives in time for Christmas, but it won't be coming to Google Play or the Microsoft Store

Is AI the future of content marketing?

Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by installing Manjaro Linux 22.0 'Sikaris'

The age-old question in 2023: How to deal with ransomware?

Twitter removes suicide prevention feature at Musk's request

How access monitoring keeps providers at bay from data breaches

Most Commented Stories

You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

75 Comments

LastPass data breach is worse than first thought; user data and password vaults grabbed by hackers

8 Comments

Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by installing Manjaro Linux 22.0 'Sikaris'

8 Comments

Give the gift of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 this Christmas with a YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PC

4 Comments

Twitter removes suicide prevention feature at Musk's request

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.