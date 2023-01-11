AI-generated texts could increase threat exposure

No Comments
AI

We reported last week on how ChatGPT could be used to offer hints on hacking websites. A new report released today by WithSecure highlights another potential use of AI to create harmful content.

Researchers used GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) -- language models that use machine learning to generate text -- to produce a variety of content deemed to be harmful.

The experiment covered phishing and spear-phishing, harassment, social validation for scams, the appropriation of a written style, the creation of deliberately divisive opinions, using the models to create prompts for malicious text, and fake news.

Advertisement

"The fact that anyone with an internet connection can now access powerful large language models has one very practical consequence: it's now reasonable to assume any new communication you receive may have been written with the help of a robot," says WithSecure intelligence researcher Andy Patel, who spearheaded the research. "Going forward, AI's use to generate both harmful and useful content will require detection strategies capable of understanding the meaning and purpose of written content."

The results lead researchers to conclude that we'll see prompt engineering develop as a discipline, along with malicious prompt creation. Adversaries are also likely to develop capabilities enabled by large language models in unpredictable ways. This means that identifying malicious or abusive content will become more difficult for platform providers. Large language models already give criminals the ability to make any targeted communication as part of an attack more effective.

"We began this research before ChatGPT made GPT-3 technology available to everyone," Patel adds. "This development increased our urgency and efforts. Because, to some degree, we are all Blade Runners now, trying to figure out if the intelligence we're dealing with is 'real' or artificial."

The full report is available from the WithSecure site.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Personal details account for almost half of stolen data

Should crypto investors seek new ventures?

Industry reactions to CES 2023

How artificial intelligence is changing healthcare [Q&A]

Leaked: Microsoft is planning a significant visual update for Windows 11

AI-generated texts could increase threat exposure

The KB5022287 and KB5022303 updates feature important security fixes for Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

The latest Start menu change in Windows 11 shows Microsoft is finally listening

29 Comments

Windows Vienna is the new version of Windows Vista you didn't know you needed (install it now!)

20 Comments

0patch will keep releasing security updates for Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, Server 2008 and Server 2012

11 Comments

Windows 11 22H2 has introduced an irritating focus bug in File Explorer

10 Comments

Just one more week of security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.