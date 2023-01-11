Nine out of 10 companies plan to grow their investment in automation

No Comments
Automation

More than nine in 10 IT leaders have invested in process automation over the past year, and 91 percent say their organization plans to increase investment in process automation over the next 24 months, compared with 88 percent when asked the same question a year ago.

These findings come from a new report published today by Camunda, based on research carried out by Regina Corso Consulting, but the study also finds there are concerns, as 69 percent say that as more tasks become automated, it's harder to visualize end-to-end processes.

"As automation accelerates digital transformation journeys, so do new demands from customers," says Jakob Freund, chief executive officer at Camunda. "This year's State of Process Orchestration Report reveals how increased automation creates more challenges for organizations, especially with integration issues and siloed work. It's clear that end-to-end orchestration is critical to streamline processes across people, systems, and devices."

Advertisement

Obstacles to process automation include: disconnect between IT and business leaders (74 percent), maintaining an outdated approach to process automation (64 percent), having to integrate multiple systems (44 percent), long-running processes (35 percent), lack of skilled labor (34 percent), fear of change (28 percent), and lack of visibility into business practices (28 percent).

While enterprises are keen to automate, the report makes it clear that organizations understand they need to do a much better job managing the way automation weaves into their business processes. While automation is the tactic used to get things done, process orchestration is the strategy that governs its coordinated and efficient execution. IT leaders drive this point home as 86 percent say they feel they need to have better tools to manage how their processes all intersect.

You can get the full report from the Camunda site.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Nine out of 10 companies plan to grow their investment in automation

Get 'Breakthrough: A Sure-Fire Guide to Realizing Your Potential' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Apps gain more security flaws as they get older

Personal details account for almost half of stolen data

Should crypto investors seek new ventures?

Industry reactions to CES 2023

How artificial intelligence is changing healthcare [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

The latest Start menu change in Windows 11 shows Microsoft is finally listening

29 Comments

Windows Vienna is the new version of Windows Vista you didn't know you needed (install it now!)

20 Comments

0patch will keep releasing security updates for Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, Server 2008 and Server 2012

11 Comments

Windows 11 22H2 has introduced an irritating focus bug in File Explorer

10 Comments

Just one more week of security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.