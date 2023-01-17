Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Apple today announced the release of its new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, featuring the company's next-generation silicon, M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple says the new MacBook Pro is able to handle demanding tasks such as effects rendering and color grading up to 6x and 2x faster respectively than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. Additionally, the battery life has been extended to 22 hours, the longest battery life ever for a Mac.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it."

The new MacBook Pro also sports advanced connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 6E and an advanced HDMI that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. Apple says that thanks to up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, the new MacBook Pro creators will be able to work on large scenes that even PC laptops cannot run.

The new MacBook Pro also features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for order today and will be available for purchase on January 24.