Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

No Comments

Apple today announced the release of its new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, featuring the company's next-generation silicon, M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple says the new MacBook Pro is able to handle demanding tasks such as effects rendering and color grading up to 6x and 2x faster respectively than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. Additionally, the battery life has been extended to 22 hours, the longest battery life ever for a Mac.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it."

Advertisement

The new MacBook Pro also sports advanced connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 6E and an advanced HDMI that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. Apple says that thanks to up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, the new MacBook Pro creators will be able to work on large scenes that even PC laptops cannot run.

The new MacBook Pro also features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for order today and will be available for purchase on January 24.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

IT leaders feel increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats

How many feature updates are left for Windows 10?

5 best accessibility features in Microsoft 365

Mid-market firms push for hybrid cloud as budgets are hit by inflation

Microsoft announces general availability of Azure OpenAI Service and promises ChatGPT soon

Silicon Power unveils 'budget friendly' UD85 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft brings the Windows 11 Media Player to Windows 10

20 Comments

Tweetbot and other third-party clients stop working as Twitter 'intentionally' blocks API access

9 Comments

Are autonomous vehicles the answer to making cities more livable?

7 Comments

Open banking remains a closed book for most consumers

6 Comments

Major security breach exposes usernames and passwords of Norton Password Manager customers

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.