Creepy 'The Last of Us' Easter egg infects Google Search on desktop and mobile

No Comments

I enjoyed playing both of The Last of Us games on PlayStation over lockdown, and I’m really enjoying the HBO Max series, the second episode of which aired on Sunday night and did something amazing -- improved on the stunning pilot episode.

Even if you haven’t played the game or watched the show, you’ll probably be aware of it, thanks to the advertising blitz that’s going on at the moment. The HBO series is everywhere, and now it’s infecting Google Search too.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: How to activate Windows 11's new, hidden Volume Mixer

If you Google "The Last of Us" on either desktop or mobile, you'll see a red mushroom icon appear at the bottom of your browser window. Clicking or tapping on this will cause an animated fungus to begin to spread across the screen, covering up the results.

The more you tap, the further the fungal infection will grow.

You can use the share button to spread the news of this Easter egg across your socials or via email, while clicking the x will clear the screen and let you start over, or actually view the search results.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Organizations not prepared for cyberwarfare

Creepy 'The Last of Us' Easter egg infects Google Search on desktop and mobile

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

Now everyone can download the WhatsApp for macOS beta

Xubuntu-based Freespire 9.0 Linux distribution now available

Netrunner Linux distro ain't dead after all

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

Most Commented Stories

How many feature updates are left for Windows 10?

16 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Apple Mac mini gets new M2 processors, but keeps the same outdated chassis design

9 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

8 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.