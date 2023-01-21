How to activate Windows 11's new, hidden Volume Mixer

If you want to be among the first to try out the latest features and options of Window 11, being part of the Windows Insider program is the place to be. But even if you are signed up to the Dev Channel, there are hidden secrets to unearth, and this is true of the latest release.

For anyone who has Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25281 installed, there is a new Volume Mixer. While Microsoft has not made it easy to activate the feature, it is possible. Here's what you need to know.

See also:

Advertisement

As you can see from the image at the top of the page, the new Volume Mixer appears in the Quick Settings panel. It lets you control the audio volume for apps on an individual basis.

Although the feature is hidden, it was found by various tinkerers, including PhantomOfEarth and Stardock's Rafael Rivera, both of whom shared their findings on Twitter:

Oh snap. Microsoft is catching up to EarTrumpet.

(Windows 11 Insider Build 25281, feature SoundOptions/42106010) pic.twitter.com/lgemXpE08j — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) January 19, 2023

You will soon be able to modify more sound options from the quick settings panel (hidden in 25281). Microsoft is working on updating this!



vivetool /enable /id:42106010 pic.twitter.com/GJJdPMMUqU — PhantomOcean3☃️💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) January 19, 2023

As you can see from the second tweet, this is something that can be enabled using ViVeTool:

Start by downloading the tool from GitHub Extract the contents of the zip file to, for example, C:\ViVeTool Open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges Type cd C:\ViVeTool and press Enter (changing the path if necessary) To enable the new volume mixer, type vivetool /enable /id:42106010 and press Enter Restart Windows If you change your mind and would like to disable it, type vivetool /disable /id:42106010 and press Enter Restart Windows

Image credit: Rafael Rivera