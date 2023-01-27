Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

Ahead of a full, wider release next month, Microsoft has made available a preview version of the KB5022360 update for Windows 11.

This is a non-security update, but it does include -- in Microsoft's words -- "quality improvements". What this means in practice is that the update addresses a number of Windows 11 problems such as an issue with searchindexer.exe and another with firmware Trusted Platform Modules (TPM). It also introduces a change to the way .NET Framework update previews are installed.

Microsoft only picks out five highlights for this particular update, but what is regarded as being the most significant change will vary depending on which of the addressed issues users have been directly affected by.

The company draws attention to the following:

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when you convert or reconvert Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might move to the wrong location when you type.

This update addresses an issue that affects picture files you find using search on the taskbar. This issue stops you from opening those pictures.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file's contents.

This update addresses an issue that affects some game controllers. When the game controller is connected to the computer, the computer might not go to Sleep mode.

The full changelog for the KB5022360 update is as follows:

New! This update changes the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you install this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will display on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates page. On that page, you can control which optional updates you want to install.

This update changes the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you install this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will display on the page. On that page, you can control which optional updates you want to install. This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stopsresponding.

It stopsresponding. This update addresses an issue that might affect the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects mstsc.exe . It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. This update addresses an issue that causes Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurs when they process Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stop responding or do not open. These include Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

This update addresses an issue that might affect applications that use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that use WebView2 include Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might appear blank or greyed out.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.​​​​​​​

This preview update is available from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking for optional updates in Windows Update.

