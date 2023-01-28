Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

No Comments
Laptop running Windows 11

Updates for Windows 11 have proved to be astonishingly problematic over the last year and a half. Just about every patch and update that has been released has ended up causing new issues that have had to be addressed with yet another update.

Considering the problems caused by Windows Update, it is interesting to see a new option Microsoft is working on at the moment. Hidden in the latest Insider builds of Windows 11 is a new addition to the Recovery tools in the System section of the Settings app: Fix problems using Windows Update.

See also:

Advertisement

There are already lots of system repair options available to Windows 11 users -- everything from using troubleshooters to performing a full reinstall. But eagle-eyed tinkerers have spotted an upcoming option in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25284 that was released to Insiders on the Dev channel just a few days ago.

As mentioned above, the option is called "Fix problems using Windows Update" -- and the name may well be enough to put off many people instantly. Microsoft has not yet said anything about the as-yet unreleased feature, but it can be unlocked using the ViveTool utility (with the command vivetool /enable /id:42550315).

The name may be a little misleading, however. While the wording suggests that individual problems -- such as, say, sound issues -- will be fixed using a magic patch from Windows Update, the reality seems to be rather different, as noted by PhantomOfEarth on Twitter:

What is described here, coupled with the fact that there is a Reinstall now button under Fix problems using Windows Update, makes it seem as though what will actually happen is that an in-place reinstallation will be performed -- with Windows Update being used to provide the necessary setup files.

It is, potentially, a quicker and easier option than downloading an ISO, but it remains to be seen just how effective it is -- and, indeed, whether users trust the idea or not.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Windows' Linux-style package manager WinGet now supports zip files

Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

Happy Data Privacy/Data Protection day

Insider threats: The cyber risks lurking in the dark

Satechi launches Pro Hub Slim for M2 Apple MacBook laptops

Improving the hybrid meeting experience

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Wine 8.0 lets you run Windows apps on Linux and Microsoft should be terrified

8 Comments

Microsoft suggests workaround for Start menu and search problems in Windows 10 and Windows 11

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.