Say goodbye to dead batteries: Calculators now live forever on the Internet Archive

No Comments

The Internet Archive is home to all manner of emulated hardware, including retro handhelds and vintage consoles.

Now the archive offers a new family of emulators for people to play around with online -- calculators! Like the various console emulators, this has been made possible thanks to the power of MAME (Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator).

Advertisement

Announcing the latest inclusion, the Internet Archive’s Jason Scott says:

The Calculator Drawer is smaller than these other collections, but they possess a hearty collection of graphing and simple Calculators, emulated in MAME and with an additional layer of presenting the calculator itself, as a clickable graphical object, which you can then do math and graphing on. (You also need to turn many of them on, so look for the "ON" button to get things going.)

MAME ARTWORK makes the collection much more interesting than it otherwise might be because it provides images of the calculators for the emulated parts -- the LED/LCD lights -- to be displayed inside.

The result is a good selection of attractive, and fully functional calculators.

Should you require help in mastering some of the calculators on offer, you’ll be pleased to know there are manuals available for most of them.

You can explore The Calculator Drawer here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Real time data collection is needed for eCommerce companies to reach their full potential

Whether you like it or not, AI is coming to search engines

Say goodbye to dead batteries: Calculators now live forever on the Internet Archive

Why quantum computing threatens security as we know it [Q&A]

Microsoft is working on a major Edge update known as Phoenix -- and you can try one of the best features right now!

Battle tested: Continuous testing helps chatbots thrive

Debugging the monolith: How to change the thinking of an entire tech company

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

16 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

9 Comments

Wine 8.0 lets you run Windows apps on Linux and Microsoft should be terrified

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.