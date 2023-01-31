Economic pressure forces connected device makers to seek efficiencies

No Comments

Economic pressures are forcing delays and price increases on connected device makers, with 38 percent experiencing delays in bringing devices to market, while almost half (48 percent) say they have been forced to increase prices.

New research from the Qt Group -- based on a survey of 250 embedded device manufacturers in the US, UK, France and Germany, conducted by Censuswide -- finds manufacturers are adopting various techniques in order to fuel efficiencies.

The study shows 38 percent say they are adopting cross-platform development tools, and 37 percent are focused on acquiring new talent, providing a positive outlook in the wake of widespread layoffs in the technology sector. Streamlining product lines and rewriting software also score highly.

Advertisement

"The macroeconomic challenges of the past few years have caused significant disruption across multiple industries, so understandably device manufacturers are seeking ways to become more productive," says Marko Kaasila, senior vice president, product management, at Qt Group. "Modern cross-platform tools can help to combat this as platform and hardware agnostic approaches will enable developers to focus on how to solve problems, driving considerable efficiencies across development, testing and maintenance, and achieving quicker overall time-to-market. The changes that are sweeping the industry in the wake of the disruption of recent years will undoubtedly leave device manufacturers much better equipped to tackle future periods of downturn and supply issues."

Investment in user interfaces and user experience (UI/UX) has remained relatively flat. In the UK it's declined slightly, with respondents investing 39 percent of their available budget on UI/UX improvements compared to 42 percent over the past year. In the US UI/UX budgets are up from 40 percent up to 44 percent, in France, from 34 percent up to 39 percent, and in Germany, from 27 percent up to 33 percent.

The challenges faced by manufacturers vary across sectors. Automotive device manufacturers cite 'maintenance and update requirements' (33 percent) as a key challenge. In healthcare, it's 'difficulty in identifying user needs' (47 percent), in consumer electronics 'lack of understanding of how products are used in daily life' (50 percent). Among industrial automation device manufacturers, 'OS and hardware support' (32 percent) and 'lack of understanding of how products are used in daily life' (32 percent) are most cited.

You can find out more on the Qt site.

Image credit: kelpfish/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Cloud storage remains popular but comes at a cost

Windows 11X: The dream upgrade your PC needs

Checkmarx launches Supply Chain Threat Intelligence

Economic pressure forces connected device makers to seek efficiencies

Plugable USB-C Stand Dock can turn an Apple iPad, Windows tablet, or Android device into a legitimate desktop PC

The latest Windows 11 problem sees updates failing with 0x800f0988 and 0x800f0831 errors

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows is getting an amazing new look

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

10 Comments

Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

9 Comments

Wine 8.0 lets you run Windows apps on Linux and Microsoft should be terrified

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.