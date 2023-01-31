Linux Mint 21.2 is named 'Victoria'

Are the Linux Mint developers fans of the Spice Girls? That I don't know. What I do know, however, is Linux Mint 21.2 has been code-named "Victoria." I'd like to think this version of the operating system is being named after soccer-star David Beckham's wife Victoria (who once went by the stage name "Posh Spice" as a member of the aforementioned pop singing group), but probably not.

Anyway, besides the codename of "Victoria," the Linux Mint developers have shared some interesting tidbits about the upcoming Ubuntu-based operating system. Most importantly, it will be released in June 2023. As expected, Linux Mint 21.2 will once again come with your choice of three desktop environments -- Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce. If you opt for the Xfce variant, you will be treated to the cutting-edge version 4.18.

Advertisement

The developers will add HEIF and AVIF image file support to Linux Mint 21.2, which is a very welcome addition. There will be several improvements made to the login screen too, such as better keyboard navigation, enhanced touchscreen support, and multiple keyboard layouts. The photo-editing app Pix, which is based on the excellent gThumb, gets over 160 changes.

Are you excited about the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 "Victoria" operating system? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Image credit: magicinfoto/depositphotos.com