Linux Mint 21.2 is named 'Victoria'

No Comments

Are the Linux Mint developers fans of the Spice Girls? That I don't know. What I do know, however, is Linux Mint 21.2 has been code-named "Victoria." I'd like to think this version of the operating system is being named after soccer-star David Beckham's wife Victoria (who once went by the stage name "Posh Spice" as a member of the aforementioned pop singing group), but probably not.

Anyway, besides the codename of "Victoria," the Linux Mint developers have shared some interesting tidbits about the upcoming Ubuntu-based operating system. Most importantly, it will be released in June 2023. As expected, Linux Mint 21.2 will once again come with your choice of three desktop environments -- Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce. If you opt for the Xfce variant, you will be treated to the cutting-edge version 4.18.

Advertisement

The developers will add HEIF and AVIF image file support to Linux Mint 21.2, which is a very welcome addition. There will be several improvements made to the login screen too, such as better keyboard navigation, enhanced touchscreen support, and multiple keyboard layouts. The photo-editing app Pix, which is based on the excellent gThumb, gets over 160 changes.

Are you excited about the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 "Victoria" operating system? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Image creditmagicinfoto/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint 21.2 is named 'Victoria'

PDFsam Basic 5.0 released, makes it easy to split, merge and extract pages from PDFs

Cloud storage remains popular but comes at a cost

Windows 11X: The dream upgrade your PC needs

Checkmarx launches Supply Chain Threat Intelligence

Economic pressure forces connected device makers to seek efficiencies

Plugable USB-C Stand Dock can turn an Apple iPad, Windows tablet, or Android device into a legitimate desktop PC

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Microsoft has started forcibly upgrading Windows 11 21H2 users to Windows 11 22H2

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 issues

10 Comments

Do you trust Microsoft enough to use Windows 11's new 'Fix problems using Windows Update' feature?

9 Comments

Wine 8.0 lets you run Windows apps on Linux and Microsoft should be terrified

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.