Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twenty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows users who think that Windows 11 is using too many resources may check out tiny11, a custom third-party build of Windows 11 that is said to run on only 8 gigabytes of disk space and 2 gigabytes of RAM.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

Debloos

Debloos, which means Debloat the Redmond OS according to the developer of the app, is an "universal debloater and PC manager" for Windows 11. It is developed by the developer of ThisIsWin11 and other Windows tools.

Debloos is available as an early stable release on GitHub. This version features a setup assistant that helps with the debloating task, an application remover and code snippets that tweak the operating system.

WinSetView

WinSetView is an open source tool for Windows to manage and set default folder views in File Explorer.

Users may run the app to set a preferred view. This view may include customizations, such as additional data columns in the details view.

The app includes a small tweaks section, which supports enabling the classic context menu on Windows 11, or disabling Internet Search.

Notable updates

Memtest86+ 6.10 added support for Secure Boot Signing and several other new features.