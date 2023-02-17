Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-thirty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released an update this week that removed Internet Explorer 11 permanently from most Windows 10 devices. Windows 10 and 11 devices are impacted by a new known issue that affects DirectX.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

Dock Taskbar Pro ($5.79)

Dock Taskbar Pro brings the macOS Dock taskbar to Windows 10 and 11 devices. The taskbar displays pinned and open apps on the taskbar, which is centered on the screen.

WinPaletter

WinPaletter is an open source tool for Windows that supports the editing of appearance related features and values in Windows.

Among the many customization options that WinPaletter supports are options to change the metrics of program windows, including height and scrollbar appearance, fonts, wallpapers, Windows Terminal and a lot more.

Notable updates

Vivaldi 5.7 improves tab management by expanding the list of tabs to all browser windows.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Google Calendar releases new spam protection

How can SaaS give banks a competitive edge over BaaS users? Anyone? Anyone?

Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft gives its approval for running Windows 11 on Macs with M1 and M2 chips using Parallels

The ABCs of cybersecurity in 2023: Autonomy, BOMs, CaaS

Marketing data science -- what is it and where is it headed? [Q&A]

Microsoft is using the KB5022905 update to add new facial recognition features to Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is issuing an update to permanently kill Internet Explorer 11 tomorrow

32 Comments

Leak shows Microsoft is working on Windows 11 23H2, AKA Sun Valley 3 or Moment 4

18 Comments

Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

10 Comments

Windows 11 will soon let you control RGB lighting without the need for extra software... but you can unlock the feature now!

8 Comments

ChatGPT may not be a bad thing for education

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.