Microsoft is using the KB5022905 update to add new facial recognition features to Windows 11

Microsoft has released a preview version of the KB5022905 update for Windows 11 which not only fixes a host of bugs, but also adds important new facial recognition functionality.

For now, the update is only available to users running Windows 11 Release Preview, and the KB5022905 update which takes Windows 11 up to build 22000.1639. While there are no security fixes in this update, it addresses a lengthy list of issues.

In releasing Windows 11 Build 22000.1639 (KB5022905) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11 (original release), Microsoft does not share much in the way of detail about the only new functionality it adds to the operating system. The company says simply:

We added an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition.

The other changes and fixes are as follows:

We fixed an issue that stopped hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

We fixed an issue that affected the Color filters setting. When you selected Inverted, the system set it to Grayscale instead.

We fixed an issue that affected the Appx State Repository. When you removed a user profile, the cleanup was incomplete. Because of that, its database grew as time passes. This growth might have caused delays when users signed into multi-user environments like FSLogix.

We provided support for the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.

We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.

We fixed an issue that affected the Z-order of two maximized windows. A window that was behind another window might have appeared on top.

We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict. We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.

We fixed an issue that affected a certain streaming app. The issue stopped video playback after an advertisement played in the app.

We fixed an issue that affected the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might have stopped responding after you ran Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. We fixed an issue that affected parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them failed.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos