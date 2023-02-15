Microsoft releases KB5022836 update to fix Windows 11 21H2 security issues

It is the time of the month when Microsoft releases updates for Windows, and as such the company has released a pair of patches for Windows 11. Specifically, we have two cumulative updates in the form of KB5022845 for Windows 11 22H2 and KB5022836 for Windows 11 21H2.

The KB5022836 update takes Windows 11 up to build 22000.1574, and it also includes the changes and improvements that were part of the KB5019274 update preview released last month.

As is usually the case with security-focused cumulative updates, Microsoft does not provide specific details about everything that is addressed by KB5022836. The company says only that it "addresses security issues for your Windows operating system", and that it "makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality".

As mentioned, however, the KB5022836 update includes the changes from last month's KB5019274 update, the changelog for which is as follows:

New! This update combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easier for you to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature.

This update combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easier for you to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature. New! This update displays storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage, if needed.

This update displays storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage, if needed. New! This update provides the full amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

This update provides the full amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app. New! This update improves the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For example, you can manage OneDrive subscriptions and storage alerts.

This update improves the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For example, you can manage OneDrive subscriptions and storage alerts. New! This update displays Xbox subscription details on the Accounts page in the Settings app. Xbox subscribers can also manage their subscription on that page. Users who are not subscribers can explore Xbox subscription options on the Accounts page.

This update displays Xbox subscription details on the Accounts page in the Settings app. Xbox subscribers can also manage their subscription on that page. Users who are not subscribers can explore Xbox subscription options on the Accounts page. This update addresses an issue that affects some modern applications. This issue stops them from opening.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue the stops the touch keyboard from opening.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stops responding.

It stops responding. This update addresses an issue that affects the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that degrades a memory location. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that stops explorer.exe from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices.

from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices. This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Server 2022 domain controllers. They stop responding when they manage Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.

As this is a mandatory update, it will be downloaded and installed automatically by Windows Update, but it can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

