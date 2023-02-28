YEYIAN launches ODACHI gaming PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D processors

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D desktop processors are getting rave reviews for their impressive gaming performance, and PC enthusiasts are chomping at the bit to get their hands on them. Intel should be quite worried about these chips!

If you are wanting to own a PC powered by one of these new processors, but you don't feel like building a computer yourself, I have some fabulous news. Today, YEYIAN launches a trio of pre-built ODACHI gaming PCs powered by these new AMD chips. While these computers are rather pricey, they are also very impressive -- both aesthetically and from a specification perspective.

"These new additions to flagship ODACHI gaming PCs are designed to meet the fluctuating demands of pro gamers, content creators, and streamers. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D gaming processors incorporating next-gen AMD 3D V-Cache. The new ODACHI gaming desktop PCs are integrated with the latest AMD RX 7900XTX and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series graphic cards, supporting the fastest DDR5 6000MHz memory and Gen4x4 M.2 NVMe SSD for unparalleled system performance and reliability," says YEYIAN.

Advertisement

The company adds, "The ODACHI 795DC-490, ODACHI 790DC-480, and ODACHI 790DC-79W gaming PCs are tailor-made for hardcore gaming, visual content creation, or live streaming performance, based on AMD's latest Ryzen 9 X3D platforms and AMD/NVIDIA latest graphic cards these three gaming desktops come equipped with a 32GB DDR5 6000MHz DRAM kit and a 2TB/1TB NVMe Gen4x4 SSD for extreme system performance and ultra-low game latency. Moreover, these ODACHI gaming desktops are built with a 360mm AIO watercooler and four 14cm ARGB cooling fans."

YEYIAN shares specifications below.

Model ODACHI 795DC-490 ODACHI 790DC-480 ODACHI 790DC-79W CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU COOLER YEYIAN AIO - 360mm YEYIAN AIO - 360mm YEYIAN AIO - 360mm MB CHIPSET X670 Platform B650 ATX Platform B650 ATX Platform MEMORY 32GB - DDR5 6000MHz 32GB - DDR5 6000MHz 32GB - DDR5 6000MHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AMD RX 7900XTX POWER 1000 Watt 80+ Gold 850 Watt 80+ Gold 850 Watt 80+ Gold Storage 2TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD

2TB - 3.5" Hard Drive 1TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD 1TB - NVMe Gen.4 SSD OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home MSRP $4,199 $3,199 $2,999

All three YEYIAN ODACHI prebuilt gaming PCs can be purchased using the below links. If you do decide to buy one, we invite you to please share which model you chose in the comments below.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.