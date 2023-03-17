Microsoft is fixing a plethora of Windows 11 problems with the KB5023774 update

Ahead of next week's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released a preview of the upcoming KB5023774 update for Windows 11.

This is a non-security update, but it addresses a wide range of issues with Windows 11, including problems with Notepad, USB printer abnormalities, and bugs that were sending PowerPoint awry.

The release of the KB5023774 update takes Windows 11 up to build 22000.1757, and it is being made available to Windows Insiders signed up to the Release Preview channel.

Microsoft shares the following list of changes to be found in the KB5023774 update;

This update addresses an issue that affects the command line. It fails when you set the system locale to Japanese and cmd.exe is configured in legacy mode.

is configured in legacy mode. This update addresses an issue that affects the Notepad box in Settings. It fails to show all the available options.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding. This occurs when you use accessibility tools.

The update addresses an issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service ( rpcss.exe ). The issue might cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper.

). The issue might cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper. This update affects the ms-appinstaller URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy.

URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy. This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding on the Azure Virtual Desktop. This occurs while you are using Think-Cell Features.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Search. Windows Search fails inside of Windows container images.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft HTML Application Host (HTA). This issue blocks code execution that uses Microsoft HTA. This occurs when you turn on Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) User Mode Code Integrity (UMCI) enforced mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects Desired State Configuration. It loses its previously configured options. This occurs if metaconfig.mof is missing.

is missing. This update addresses compatibility issues that affect some printers. These printers use Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. These drivers do not completely adhere to GDI specifications.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

This update addresses an issue that affects the new Windows Runtime (WinRT) API. This issue stops an application from querying for location information using MBIM2.0+.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) PIN credential icon. It does not appear on the credentials screen of an external monitor. This occurs when that monitor is attached to a closed laptop.

This update affects the "Set a default associations configuration file" Group Policy Object (GPO). You can now use it to create an extension to specific applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects the SharedPC account manager. It cannot delete multiple accounts during cleanup.

This update addresses an issue that affects Xbox subscribers. If you purchase an Xbox subscription using the “Redeem code” option, the Xbox subscription card does not appear on the Settings Accounts page. This occurs when recurring billing is off.

This update addresses an issue that might affect lsass.exe. It might stop responding. This occurs when it sends a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that has a very large LDAP filter.

