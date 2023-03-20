How to avoid fraud while remaining compliant

The financial technology (fintech) industry is a rapidly expanding web of innovation, but it is also becoming increasingly entangled by challenges posed by cybercriminals. These bad actors threaten both data security and regulatory compliance, which can result in heavy fines for noncompliance.

Such fines pose a significant risk for entrepreneurs seeking to quickly scale their operations, as they cannot afford to be bogged down by regulatory issues. Even established businesses find it challenging to navigate the complex layers of financial regulations, let alone startups.

It's important to note that, despite implementing robust security systems, the human element remains central to keeping security measures effective and reliable. Investors, executives, and business owners can all fall victim to phishing scams -- a particularly insidious scheme that cybercriminals use to trick people into providing sensitive information like logins, passwords or even credit card numbers.

Advertisement

Ponzi schemes, also known as "pyramid schemes," are another common type of deceit utilized by bad actors. In these schemes, the orchestrators operate a runaway train, except instead of laying tracks, they lay a foundation rooted in fraud and deception. They need to continue to attract new investors and bring in fresh money to pay off the earlier investors to maintain the appearance of legitimacy.

Penny stock schemes -- also known as "pump-and-dump" schemes -- are a type of investment fraud that often make headlines due to the substantial investments and devastating losses incurred by investors. As investors seek to capitalize on innovative companies or profitable new niches, their enthusiasm can sometimes lead them to unscrupulous individuals who provide false or misleading information to entice them into buying stocks.

As such, it's crucial to remain vigilant and continuously educate employees on best practices for data security, fraud prevention, and detection. With these measures in place, businesses can mitigate potential fraud risks, build trust with investors, identify opportunities for innovation, and lead their teams to success.

To prevent fraud and ensure compliance, it's crucial to establish a tightly woven structure that integrates the guidance of professionals and firms in the field with the latest technological advancements. This structure can serve as a safety net, enabling fintech businesses to weave through the complex web of financial regulations while simultaneously protecting them from the potential damage cybercriminals can cause.

Avoid fraud while ensuring compliance

Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and cloud computing are among the technologies that can revolutionize financial transactions. In addition, they can automate tasks, improve data security, and provide access to advanced analytics tools as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services.

These technologies can help businesses enhance their operational efficiency, streamline processes, and generate customizable data insights that were previously inaccessible -- particularly for smaller businesses and new entrepreneurs. Still, the integration of new technology into operations can be challenging, as it still requires a human element for interpretation and decision-making.

To combat fraud while still leveraging technology, businesses can implement several measures. One such security measure is multi-factor authentication, which requires users to provide two or more forms of authentication before accessing sensitive information. Furthermore, regularly performing risk assessments help businesses identify vulnerabilities and risks in the system to mitigate potential fraud risks before they become a problem.

Along with these measures, advanced fraud detection tools that use advanced analytics -- such as AI and ML -- can detect patterns and anomalies in data that may indicate fraudulent activity. Other data security measures, such as encryption and firewalls, can offer additional layers of protection against data breaches and cyberattacks.

Outsourcing administrative tasks to a third-party administrator (TPA) is another helpful measure for businesses looking to combat fraud while still leveraging technology. TPAs provide cost-effective, scalable, and expertise-driven administrative services that allow businesses to focus on core activities while streamlining administrative processes.

Additionally, TPAs often use advanced technology like cloud-based software and data analytics tools to enhance operational efficiency and provide real-time data insights. By outsourcing administrative tasks to a TPA, businesses can free up resources to implement measures like multi-factor authentication, regular risk assessments, advanced fraud detection tools, data security measures, and employee training.

Finally, balancing the use of technology with guidance from consulting firms can help businesses achieve a robust security net that benefits entrepreneurs seeking to scale, businesses refining operations, and larger counterparts struggling to implement new tech while maintaining compliance. Consulting firms can provide valuable insights into the risks and benefits of new technologies, helping businesses make informed decisions about how to integrate these technologies into their operations.

Image Credit: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock

Sandy Filderman is the Co-Founder and President of Industry FinTech Inc., providing administration and technology services. He is also the CTO of VerifyMe, a company that prevents identity theft, counterfeiting, and fraud. With over 22 years of experience, Sandy has held CIO and CTO positions at VEEDIMS, Zaah.com, and oversaw teams at JP Morgan & Co. He has successfully overseen notable clients such as Maxim Magazine, Disney, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Sandy's expertise lies in software management, IP-based credit card terminals, and patented physical, cyber, and biometric technology solutions.