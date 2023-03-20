Kingston announces overclockable FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 Registered DIMMs

If your server, desktop, or workstation can use DDR5 Registered DIMMs, today is your lucky day. You see, popular memory-maker Kingston has announced impressive new Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs under its "Fury" line.

What makes these sticks particularly impressive is they can be overclocked. Kingston will be offering the FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM kits in various speeds (4800MT/s, 5600MT/s, and 6000MT/s) and capacities (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB).

"FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs provide the high bandwidth and increased reliability that users like creators, engineers and data science professionals require to meet the workload demands of the latest applications, all without sacrificing the data integrity and superior quality grade found with server-class memory. DDR5 Registered DIMMs feature on-die ECC built into the DRAM memory component and support module-level ECC, capable of detecting and correcting multi-bit errors," explains Kingston.

The company adds, "With Plug N Play at 4800MT/s, Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs enable users to automatically overclock without having to mess with settings. Or they can choose from one of the Intel XMP 3.0 certified and motherboard qualified four and eight channel kits at speeds up to 6000MT/s with factory-tuned timings, speeds, and voltage."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Capacities Singles: 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 4: 64GB, 128GB

Kit of 8: 128GB, 256GB Speeds 4800MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s Latencies CL32, CL36 Voltage 1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V Operating Temperature 0°C to +95°C Dimensions 133.35mm x 31.25mm x 3.80mm

The Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 Registered DIMMs will be available here very soon. Pricing starts at $124.99 for a single stick of 16GB 4800MT/s, and goes up from there depending on the capacity and speed you select.

