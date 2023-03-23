There is a new, faster version of WhatsApp for Windows with improved calling features

WhatsApp for Windows

While WhatsApp is most commonly used on mobile devices, growing numbers of users are adopting the desktop version of the app. Meta has just announced the release of a significantly improved version of the Windows app.

Speed is a key upgrade here, with load times being reduced, but there are also feature improvements. The latest version of WhatsApp for Windows now supports larger group video and audio calls.

Although it is still necessary to have WhatsApp installed on your mobile in order to use the desktop version, Meta has made improvements to help with this side of things. The company says that it has listened to feedback and as a result has sped up device linking and introduced better syncing across devices.

Writing about the new Windows version of WhatsApp, Meta says:

The new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. You can host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and work colleagues.

Other new features in this latest version of the app include link previews and stickers.

WhatsApp for Windows is available to download here.

