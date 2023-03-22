Windows 11 Snipping Tool has a serious privacy flaw that can expose information cropped out of screenshots

Microsoft Snipping Tool utility has been found to have a vulnerability that means that screenshots that have been cropped can be very easily uncropped, potentially exposing sensitive information.

The Snipping Tool is one of the most useful tools to be found in Windows 11, making it easy to take a variety of screenshot -- and, more recently, record screen activity -- without the need for third-party software. But the way in which the app crops images means that edited images are really just the original screengrab; 'cropped' parts are simply hidden and easily restored.

If this sound familiar, it is because a similar flaw was recently found to affect Google's range of Pixel phone -- a vulnerability dubbed aCropalypse. The issue with the Window 11 Snipping Tool also affects the Snip & Sketch utility in Windows 10 (although not, the Windows 10 version of the Snipping Tool).

The problem was discovered by software engineers Chris Blume and David Buchannan who shared their findings on Twitter:

holy FUCK.



Windows Snipping Tool is vulnerable to Acropalypse too.



An entirely unrelated codebase.



The same exploit script works with minor changes (the pixel format is RGBA not RGB)



Tested myself on Windows 11 https://t.co/5q2vb6jWOn pic.twitter.com/ovJKPr0x5Y — David Buchanan (@David3141593) March 21, 2023

As Blume explains, the issues stems from the Snipping Tool's failure to truncate the file when saving the screenshot:

Snipping Tool 11.2302.4.0



Saving as a new file results in a 254 byte file with no junk past the end. So it *definitely* sounds like a failure to truncate the file. — Chris Blume (@ProgramMax) March 21, 2023

What is particularly worrying about the flaw is that no special tools are needed to retrieve the cropped-out data.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the vulnerability is easily replicated and has been confirmed by multiple sources including info sec expert Will Dormann:

Can confirm.

Easy test:

1. Copy an image (to have a backup)

2. Open one with Snipping tool

3. Crop it to make it much smaller

4. Click the Save icon

5. Compare file sizes of cropped and original

6. Wonder about the world that you live in https://t.co/2V3totEqw6 pic.twitter.com/g19MTxlzN1 — Will Dormann (@wdormann) March 21, 2023

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue and there is currently no fix available. In the meantime, the advice is to use an alternative image editor to crop screengrabs to ensure that no unwanted data is retained.

Image credit: ioiak2 / depositphotos