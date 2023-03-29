Smaller means safer as bigger businesses see more endpoint infections

No Comments
Computer security

Of businesses with between 21 and 100 protected endpoints, only five percent encountered a malware infection in 2022. For smaller firms with one to 20 endpoints, the rate is 6.4 percent, but as companies grow so do infections.

For businesses between 101 and -500 endpoints the rate rises to 58.7 percent and over 500 it's 85.8 percent. These findings are from a new report by OpenText Cybersecurity which looks at the latest threats and risks to the small and medium business (SMB) and consumer segments.

The report also notes that a notable trend from the past year has been a significant increase in concealing the location of URLs hosting malware and phishing sites. The percentage of malicious URLs hidden behind a proxy or geolocation-masking service increased 36 percent year-on-year. Threats also continue to proliferate with new malicious websites coming online daily, while legitimate sites are occasionally compromised and co-opted for nefarious purposes.

Advertisement

"Cyber bad actors, including nation-state players, continue to be persistent, innovative and effective. There is, however, some encouraging news. A decline in malware infections indicates comprehensive security measures are effective," says Prentiss Donohue, executive vice president of OpenText Cybersecurity. "Cybercriminals are equal opportunity offenders. Acknowledging risks and preparing accordingly with a muli-layered approach to protecting data are recommended courses of action for businesses of every size."

Median ransomware payments have seen a spike to almost $200k; up from $70k last year. Law enforcement crackdowns on ransomware have achieved some success but have yet to make a large impact on the overall threat ransomware poses

There's some good news in that malware on endpoints continues to decline, dropping 16.7 percent year-on-year. Additionally the report shows a 40.3 percent reduction in the number of devices encountering malware for those with three layers of protection compared to a single layer

The full report is available from the OpenText site.

Image credit: one photo / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The Last of Us Part 1 bombs on PC

Get 'Difficult Decisions' (worth $18) for FREE

System76 refreshes Gazelle Linux laptop with Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Amid ChatGPT's rise to fame, how can enterprises work to eliminate AI bias?

60 percent of organizations have had authentication breaches in the last year

Get 'Cloud Native Security' (worth $24) for FREE

Smaller means safer as bigger businesses see more endpoint infections

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

21 Comments

Microsoft has hidden Cloud PC references in Windows 11 as a hint of future Windows 12 features

12 Comments

Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

6 Comments

Elon Musk says that only verified (i.e. paying) Twitter users will be able to vote in polls and appear on the For You tab

6 Comments

Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.