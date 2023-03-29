Spotify launches powerful new playlist feature called Niche Mixes

Spotify has launched a new personalized playlist option which gives users a unique way to create mixes to suite any mood, occasion or activity.

The company describes Niche Mixes as "a set of personalized playlists that combines all that our Mixes offer in a playful way". What this means in practice is that you can search for an "activity, vibe or aesthetic" (running, 80s, meditative, for instance), add the word "mix", and you'll be provided with a custom playlist to suit.

See also:

Advertisement

Announcing the new music discovery tool, Spotify says: "No matter the moment or occasion, you'll receive a personalized Mix rooted in familiarity, combining music from artists, genres, and decades you already know and love with songs we think you'll enjoy that match the moment. And to keep things interesting, each Mix will update daily so you can always find your next favorite vibe".

The company adds:

To access your Niche Mixes, just go to the Made For You hub within the Search tab to find 5-10 Mixes we think you’ll like. If you’re looking to get super specific, search for an activity, vibe, or aesthetic that describes the moment you’re in, and then add the word "mix" at the end. Don't be shy. Get creative. The more Mixes you search for, the more music you can discover.

Spotify shares a video to show off the new feature:

Niche Mixes are available to Free and Premium users alike, but only in English.

Image credit: yalcinsonat1 / depositphotos