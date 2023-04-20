Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster makes for easier enterprise deployment

No Comments

From today, Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) will be available for download, publisher Canonical has announced. The release marks a significant step forward for enterprise deployment and customization.

A unified Ubuntu server and desktop installation engine, Subiquity, supports the same autoinstall configuration workflows for both desktops and servers, making life easier for admins. The Ubuntu 23.04 installer has a refreshed user interface with a modern but familiar first-time user experience, along with new enterprise management capabilities.

Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 also becomes the first and only Linux distribution to provide native user authentication with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) enabling users on Microsoft 365 (M365) Enterprise plans to authenticate Ubuntu Desktops with the same credentials they use for M365 or Azure.

Advertisement

In addition, it delivers the latest toolchains and runtimes for Python, Java, Go, C, C++, Rust and .Net to ensure the most up to date experience for innovators and enthusiasts. QEMU allows developers to emulate their applications on multiple architectures and the latest release includes new hardware support for a range of armhf, arm64, Risc-V and s390x devices.

Desktop snaps have gained a new refresh awareness capability. Updates for running snaps download in the background and are applied automatically when the app is closed. Users and administrators can also pause automatic updates of specific snaps for as long as desired.

Ubuntu 23.04 includes GNOME 44, which delivers further usability improvements with a focus on new quick settings options for Bluetooth device management and dark mode.

There's good news for gamers as well as enterprise users, the early access beta Steam snap is now promoted to the stable channel. The Steam snap bundles key dependencies to run both new and older titles without the need to enable and manage additional PPAs. This includes 32-bit libraries and cutting edge Mesa drivers.

"This Ubuntu milestone release demonstrates our progress in raising the bar for the enterprise developer desktops, thanks to our best-in-class Linux integration with Active Directory Domain Services and now Azure Active Directory", says Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. "Our expanded investment in Ubuntu gaming means your downtime is just as satisfying."

Downloads will be available later today on the Ubuntu site.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Are Windows gaming handheld devices the next big thing?

Get 'Amplify Your Influence: Transform How You Communicate and Lead' for FREE

As device fingerprinting becomes more challenging new risk signals emerge

Why agentless security is not real security

New product helps find threats hidden in graymail

The persistent accountant shortage sees firms struggling and SMBs turning to software as a savior

Vulnerability management made harder by complex supply chains

Most Commented Stories

Windows 8 2023 Edition could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

11 Comments

Microsoft is testing Windows 11 Start menu ads to push Microsoft 365 and Microsoft accounts

8 Comments

What if cloud data was stored on floppy disks?

5 Comments

Transcend launches ESD310C USB SSD

4 Comments

Twitter quietly updates Hateful Conduct policy to remove protections for transgender users

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.