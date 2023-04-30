Microsoft-branded Windows PC accessories dropped in favor of Surface brand

Microsoft has announced that it is to stop producing Microsoft-branded PC accessories such as mice, keyboards and webcams. Existing devices will remain available until stocks run out.

But this does not means that Microsoft is dropping its accessories completely. Instead, the company says that it is shifting focus to its Surface brand, and will release accessories with this branding from now on.

See also:

Advertisement

The news stemmed from a story published by Nikkei which stated that Microsoft was scaling back its Surface accessories production because of a slump in PC sales. The article sparked speculation in the tech industry about just what is was that Microsoft has planned.

The company did not refer to this story directly, but it issued a statement to the Verge that makes clear what it intends to do in the future:

Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand. We will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories -- including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last.

What is not clear from this is whether the current range of Microsoft keyboard, mice and other accessories will be simply rebranded as Surface accessories, or whether a new batch will be released. There is likely to be some confusion from consumers who have become familiar with the Microsoft Mouse and other accessories; to many people, the Surface brand remains unknown and meaningless.

Image credit: scorpion26 / depositphotos