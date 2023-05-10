Get 'GPT-3' (worth $27.99) for FREE

GPT-3, by Sandra Kublik and Shubham Saboo, provides a comprehensive guide on how to utilize the OpenAI API with ease. It explores imaginative methods of utilizing this tool for your specific needs and showcases successful businesses that have been established through its use.

The book is divided into two sections, with the first focusing on the fundamentals of the OpenAI API. The second part examines the dynamic and thriving environment that has arisen around GPT-3.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Machine Learning Security Principles' (worth $37.99) for FREE

Advertisement

Chapter 1 sets the stage with background information and defining key terms, while chapter 2 goes in-depth into the API, breaking it down into its essential components, explaining their functions and offering best practices.

In chapter 3, you will build your first app with GPT-3. Chapter 4 features interviews with the founders of successful GPT-3-based products, who share challenges and insights gained. Chapter 5 examines the perspective of enterprises on GPT-3 and its potential for adoption.

The problematic consequences of widespread GPT-3 adoption, such as misapplication and bias, are addressed along with efforts to resolve these issues in Chapter 6. Finally, Chapter 7 delves into the future by exploring the most exciting trends and possibilities as GPT-3 becomes increasingly integrated into the commercial ecosystem.

GPT-3, from Packt, usually retails for $27.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 24, so act fast.