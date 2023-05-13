Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

No operating system is supported forever, and this is true of Windows 10. In fact, anyone using Windows 10 21H2 has just one month of servicing left.

As such, Microsoft has issued a reminder about the approaching end of service, giving users time to prepare. The company has also confirmed that anyone still running this version of Windows should expect to be automatically updated to a support version of Windows.

The date for diaries is June 13, and this is the day that Window 10 21H2 Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions reach end of servicing. After this date, there will be no more monthly security updates released unless, of course, Microsoft changes its mind in extreme circumstances -- which is not unknown.

In its reminder announcement, Microsoft also informs users of Windows 10 21H2 that they can expect to have their operating system forcibly upgraded so that security updates can still be delivered.

To be clear, this does not mean that users of Windows 10 21H2 will have Windows 11 forced upon them, even if this is what Microsoft would prefer to do. What it does mean is that users can expect to be upgraded to Windows 10 22H2, which will remain supported for some time to come.