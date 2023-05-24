Microsoft releases KB5026436 update for Windows 11 to fix printer, narrator and audio issues

Microsoft has issued a new update for Windows 11 that addresses a series of problems with the operating system, including various printing-related complications.

The KB5026436 update is a cumulative non-security update that also fixes audio issues and makes improvements to the taskbar search UX. There are also fixes for Narrator problems, and much more.

While the KB5026436 update is a preview version of the update that will be released more widely less month, the number of issues it addresses means that it is an important one. Even though it is a non-security update, if you are affected by any of the many problems it fixes, it is definitely worth grabbing now.

In the release notes for the KB5026436 update, Microsoft draws attention to the following highlights:

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It now announces text attributes correctly for words, such as "misspelled," "deletion change," and "comment."

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain printers. They fail to install if they connect to Wi-Fi automatically.

This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.

This update addresses an issue that affects audio playback. It fails on devices that have certain processors.

This update improves the user experience (UX) and interactions for the search box on the taskbar.

The company points out that this is a non-security update, and shares the following lengthier list of improvements it includes:

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe . It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine.

. It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine. This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, "Not enough memory resources" or "Insufficient system resources".

The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set "Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets."

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is "2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The user name or password is incorrect).”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.

This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.

This update addresses an issue that affects the use of Event Viewer. The issue limits the number of event sources that users who are not administrators can access.

This update addresses an issue that affects applications that perform certain actions in a callback. The applications might stop working. These actions include closing a Window (WM_CLOSE).

This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.

This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.

This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag.

You can obtain the KB5026436 update by checking for optional updates, or by downloading it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

