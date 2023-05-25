Cybercriminals increasingly using legitimate websites to hide malicious payloads

No Comments
malware alert

A new report shows a 121 percent increase in cybercriminals using legitimate websites to obfuscate malicious payloads.

The report from Egress, based on data from its Egress Defend cloud email security solution, shows YouTube, Amazon AWS, Google Docs, Firebase Storage, and DocuSign to be the top 10 most frequently used sites.

Jack Chapman, VP of threat intelligence at Egress, says:

Advertisement

The evolution of phishing emails continues to pose a major threat to organizations, emphasizing the need to enhance defenses to prevent attacks.

Although traditional signature-based detection can filter out phishing emails with known malicious payloads (attachments and links), cybercriminals are constantly refining their attack methods to bypass existing detection systems and appear more credible to their victims. Our report reveals that attacks are increasingly leveraging social engineering, advanced technical measures, and compromised email addresses to deliver sophisticated payloads or defraud organizations. Every attack we analyzed had bypassed other forms of anti-phishing detection, including secure email gateways (SEGs). By producing this report, we intend to equip cybersecurity professionals with insights into advanced attacks, highlight the necessity of evolving defenses in their cloud email platform, and provide strategic recommendations to help them do so.

The findings also reveal a 51 percent increase in phishing emails sent from compromised legitimate email accounts in the first four months of 2023. When analyzing these attacks, researchers found that 71 percent of the attachment-based payloads were HTML smuggling attacks. These allow the attacker to build malware behind an organization's firewall and present a highly evasive attack technique that is increasing in prevalence as it enables phishing emails to bypass traditional email security controls.

The full report is available from the Egress site.

Photo Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Acer Connect Vero W6m is an eco-friendly Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

Cybercriminals increasingly using legitimate websites to hide malicious payloads

Advanced phishing attacks grow 365 percent

ESG risk management: More than just a 'nice to have'

Two-thirds of UK IT leaders think GDPR has harmed consumer trust

Microsoft releases new Windows Backup app for Windows 11

Microsoft warns of intermittent failures when copying and saving files in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

9 Comments

Microsoft uses open source to kill WinRAR by adding native .rar support to Windows 11

9 Comments

Montana becomes the first US state to ban TikTok

7 Comments

Millions of Android devices are infected with malware before they leave the factory

6 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows woes and embrace the next generation of Linux laptops with the mighty Kubuntu Focus M2 GEN 5

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.