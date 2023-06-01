Get 'Project Management For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $18) for FREE

In these days when projects seem to be bigger and more challenging than ever before, you need to make sure tasks stay on track, meet the budget, and keep everyone in the loop. Enter Project Management For Dummies

This friendly guide starts with the basics of project management and walks you through the different aspects of leading a project to a successful finish. After you've navigated your way through a couple of projects, you'll have the confidence to tackle even bigger (and more important) projects!

In addition to explaining how to manage projects in a remote work environment, the book offers advice on identifying the right delivery approach, using social media in project management, and deploying agile project management.

You'll also discover:

  • What's new in project management tools and platforms so you can choose the best application for your team
  • How to perfect your project management business document with an emphasis on strategy and business knowledge
  • Details on the shift from process-based approaches to more holistic, principle-based strategies focused on project outcomes
  • Examples of how to turn the strategies into smooth-flowing processes
  • Best practices and suggestions for dealing with difficult or unexpected situations

If you're planning to enroll in a project management course or take the Project Management Professionals Certification exam, Project Management For Dummies is the go-to resource to help you prepare. And if you simply want to improve your outcomes, this handy reference will have you and your team completing project goals like ninjas!

Project Management For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 15, so act fast.

