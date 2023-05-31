Get 'Windows Server Automation with PowerShell Cookbook -- Fifth Edition' (worth $37.99) for FREE

The Windows Server Automation with PowerShell Cookbook is back with a new edition, featuring over 100 PowerShell recipes that will make your day-to-day work easier.

This book is designed to help you learn how to install, configure and use PowerShell 7.2 effectively. To start with, the book will explain how to install and configure PowerShell 7.2, along with useful new features and optimizations, and show you how the PowerShell compatibility solution bridges the gap to older versions of PowerShell.

It also covers a wide range of fundamental and more advanced use cases, including how to create a VM and set up an Azure VPN, as well as looking at how to back up to Azure.

As you progress, you’ll explore topics such as using PowerShell to manage networking and DHCP in Windows Server, objects in Active Directory, Hyper-V, and Azure. It also takes a closer look at WSUS, containers and see how to handle modules that are not directly compatible with PowerShell 7.

Finally, you’ll learn how to use some powerful tools to diagnose and resolve issues with Windows Server.

By the end of this PowerShell book, you’ll know how to use PowerShell 7.2 to automate tasks on Windows Server 2022 with ease, helping your Windows environment to run faster and smoother.

Windows Server Automation with PowerShell Cookbook, from Packt, usually retails for $37.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 14, so act fast.

