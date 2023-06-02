Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-forty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft claims that it has improved the performance of its Windows 11 operating system significantly in the past couple of months.

Windows users who use devices with AMD video cards may want to pay good attention to recent driver installations. Microsoft is installing older AMD drivers on some systems automatically.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Chocolatey

Chocolatey is a package manager for Microsoft Windows devices. It can be used on home devices and managed devices. The main idea is to deploy software packages.

The new Chocolatey 2.0 release makes several fundamental changes to the app. It requires the .NET Framework 2.0 now and some features, such as side-by-side installations, are no longer supported.

MSEdgeFeatures

MSEdgeFeatures is a simple script that returns a list of experimental features of the latest Microsoft Edge Canary version that Microsoft is A-B testing at the time. It creates a shortcut to Edge Canary furthermore, so that all of these features can be enabled in the browser.

The script can also be downloaded to the local system. Features in previous versions of Microsoft Edge are listed in the Edge Canary subfolder on the project's GitHub repository.

Surfshark VPN

Surfshark VPN is a popular VPN solution. The Microsoft Store application complements the organization's selection of apps for various platforms.

A dedicated Windows app is already available and the newly launched Store application adds another distribution option for customers. The app offers the same functionality, allowing users to connect to VPN servers and manage their connections.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

WinUAE 5 Amiga emulator delivers UI and emulator improvements, numerous bug fixes

The challenge of protecting data in the cloud [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.70.1 to fix a laundry list of issues

Microsoft updates Paint for Windows 11 with dark mode option, new settings and more

TP-Link launches Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor 2K QHD security camera

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23471 with new Add Phone Photos option

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

33 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

18 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.