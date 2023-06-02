WinUAE 5 Amiga emulator delivers UI and emulator improvements, numerous bug fixes

No Comments

WinUAE 5.0.0, the Windows port of the celebrated UAE Amiga emulator, has been released. Also available in 32-bit form, the new release focuses on squashing numerous bugs across recent and older release cycles, but also delivers several UI and underlying emulator improvements too.

The user interface gains several new features: new KS ROMs have been added to the ROM scanner, while users also gain options via the Pri. & Extensions tab to disable keyboard and game controllers when the mouse hasn’t been captured by WinUAE.

There are new custom data path configurations added to the Paths panel, while users can now bring the GUI window on top of the emulator by pressing F12 or with a double-click of the left mouse button. Users can – while the emulator remains in focus -- dismiss the GUI by pressing Escape.

Improvements to the emulator have also been made -- 1.5M Chip RAM size is now supported under all configurations except when JIT is enabled. There’s also screen rotation support for American Laser games.

The programmed native display mode support has also been improved, along with the automatic aspect ratio correction feature. The handling of keyboard reset has also been changed to allow users to keep the Amiga system held in reset for as long as the relevant keys are being held down.

The new release also fixes a host of bugs across both recent (WinUAE 4.9/4.10) and older builds. There’s a fix for the CIA synchronise clock drift as well as numerous GDI mode bugs, while integer scaling should now work correctly in Overscan+ and higher modes.

For a complete list of changes, fixes and new features, check out the program’s own extensive release notes.

WinUAE 5.0.0 is available now as a freeware download for both 32-bit and 64-bit flavors of Windows. Users will need to source their own copy of the Amiga ROM as well as any games or other tools.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

WinUAE 5 Amiga emulator delivers UI and emulator improvements, numerous bug fixes

The challenge of protecting data in the cloud [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.70.1 to fix a laundry list of issues

Microsoft updates Paint for Windows 11 with dark mode option, new settings and more

TP-Link launches Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor 2K QHD security camera

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23471 with new Add Phone Photos option

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

33 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

18 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.