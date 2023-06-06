New vulnerabilities increase by 25 percent

No Comments
open digital lock

A new report uncovers a worrying 25 percent increase in the total number of new vulnerabilities published in 2022.

The latest Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report from the Skybox Security Research Lab shows 25,096 new vulnerabilities published last year, representing the largest year-on-year rise seen since 2017.

"2022 was a record-setting year for vulnerabilities, showing that attacks are increasing in speed and impact as threat actors target the most sensitive assets and seek to inflict as much damage as possible," says Ran Abramson, threat intelligence analyst at Skybox Research Lab. "The numbers are astounding, and there are far too many vulnerabilities for cybersecurity teams to keep up with. It's more critical than ever that organizations need to pivot away from reactive approaches to continuous exposure management."

The research finds that 80 percent of vulnerabilities reported in 2022 were either medium or high severity. Only 16 percent were deemed critical, but then severity does not necessarily equal risk. Many threat actors specifically target less severe weaknesses, exploiting these vulnerabilities to gain access to a system before moving laterally to escalate attacks.

Recommendations to help businesses deal with this threat landscape include taking a holistic approach, maintaining 360-degree visibility of the attack surface, and taking steps to discover and detect the full range of exposures.

"In the face of economic pressures and ongoing cybersecurity talent shortages, continuous exposure management is a pragmatic and cost-effective approach to cybersecurity," adds Abramson. "By adopting this proactive approach, teams with limited resources can avoid overloading and concentrate on the risks that matter to their business."

The full report is available from the Skybox site.

Image Credit: maxkabakov / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Empowering the partner ecosystem: How businesses can gain resilience connectivity 

New vulnerabilities increase by 25 percent

Got 10 bucks? You can buy one of Plugable's two new USB hubs

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

ChatGPT: Navigating the rising financial crime landscape in the digital age

Google Workspace gains passkey support

Threat intelligence is a priority but organizations lack network visibility

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.