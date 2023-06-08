WordPress' AI Assistant can write blog posts for you

No Comments

Canonical, parent company of the content management platform WordPress, announced the release of a new Jetpack tool. Called Jetpack AI Assistant, it is integrating a "creative writing partner" to WordPress.

The experimental feature is available on WordPress.com and all WordPress sites that use Jetpack. Jetpack is a subscription-based service that adds various plugins and tools to WordPress. These tools include spam protection, security protection, performance tools, and now also the AI Assistant.

AI Assistant

AI Assistant is available as a block in WordPress. Blocks are the building elements of articles and pages, and may be used to display images, text, lists and other types of content.

The new AI-powered tool may help writers produce blog posts. Writers may ask the AI to create content, e.g., a list of must visit destinations in Tokyo or a comparison of Windows 10 and Windows 11, and also create a title for the blog post.

The AI creates content based on the writer's instructions. Adjustments may be needed, but this is the case for any AI tool that is publicly available currently.

The AI supports different tones, from formal over passionate to humorous. Writers may select specific tones for articles and AI Assistant rewrites the article or paragraphs of it according to the specification.

Source: Jetpack

Besides content creation, AI Assistant may also translate content to one of the 12 supported languages, and correct spelling and grammar issues in articles.

Instructions on how to get started with the new Jetpack AI Assistant tool are available on the official Jetpack blog. All it takes is to update Jetpack to the latest version, as it includes the experimental AI Assistant feature.

To start using it, select the AI Assistant block on any page or post. Experienced users may use the shortcut /ai to create a new block immediately.

Writers may use some AI tools for free. Bing Chat and ChatGPT are available for free currently, and they may also be used for the tasks that AI Assistant supports. The integration in WordPress may improve usability and accessibility for some writers.

Jetpack's AI Assistant feature offers 20 free requests per month. Writers who need more may pay $10 per month to lift the limit and gain high-volume request access on top of that.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The technologies driving developer productivity

Get 'Leadership Hacks: Clever Shortcuts to Boost Your Impact and Results, 2nd Edition' for FREE

Wordpress' AI Assistant can write blog posts for you

Wasted developer time costs businesses billions

How to enable the new File Explorer in Windows 11

Microsoft Minecraft comes to Chromebooks

New tools suite aims to open up generative AI for the enterprise

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

19 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.