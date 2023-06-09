Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-forty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to retire the Cortana application for Windows 10 and 11 later this year. Cortana will live on in some of Microsoft's products for now, but it is clear that it won't play a major role anymore.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Dropshelf

Dropshelf is a handy tool to collect files for copy jobs. It is especially useful when you need to copy files from multiple folders, as it can do so in one batch after all files have been selected.

The free version has a 3 second waiting time before more items can be added, the Pro version does away with the limit.

Elk

Elk is a third-party client for Mastadon. It is open source, supports multiple accounts, rich text posting, and a lot more.

Users can customize the interface, use markdown syntax for rich text formatting, and switch easily between different accounts.

Vivaldi

Vivaldi 6.1, a new version of the Chromium-based web browser, is masquerading as Microsoft Edge on Bing to enable access to Bing Chat natively. No more "use Edge" notification or the need to modify the user agent of the browser manually.