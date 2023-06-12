Microsoft launches new Xbox and brings PC Game Pass titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

In a series of announcements at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Microsoft has revealed that Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to stream select PC games through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This means that a library -- albeit a limited one -- of PC games will be playable on low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs and more.

The company also announced as new Xbox console -- the Xbox Series S 1TB in Carbon Black. Priced at $350, the gaming system will be available later this year.

Microsoft has not said which games will be made available through the NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming service, simply referring to "select PC games". As yet, there is no precise date for when this new option will be available to Game Pass members, but the company says:

Today we shared that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we'll be rolling this out in the months ahead. We're excited by our future -- to grow the industry, bring great new first-party titles every year, give partners more ways to deliver and access games and offer multiple ways to play all of them, wherever our players want to play. We are looking forward to going on this journey together with our community.

Looking to the future of game releases, Microsoft says:

Our ambition is to release at least four first-party games a year- although we’ll also balance that out with careful consideration for each project's needs. That's on top of the work our teams are doing to grow our existing communities that we’ve fostered over many years like The Elder Scrolls Online, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Forza, and so on. In the last five years, our teams across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda have shipped 10 games with over 10 million players each life to date, from new IPs like Sea of Thieves and Grounded, to franchise entries like Minecraft Legends and Elder Scrolls Online.

The Xbox Series S 1TB in Carbon Black won't be available until September 1, but it can be pre-ordered right now at xbox.com or microsoftstore.com for $349.99.