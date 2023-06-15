Download Debian 12 Bookworm-based Sparky 7.0 'Orion Belt' Linux distro now

If you are a fan of the Sparky Linux distribution, I have some exciting news-- version 7.0 is finally available for download. This release is based on -- and fully compatible with -- the Debian 12 "Bookworm" operating system. For users with ancient hardware, Sparky 7.0 still provides support for x86 (32-bit) machines. But seriously, folks, just buy a 64-bit PC already...

By leveraging the stability and reliability of Debian, Sparky 7.0 inherits a rock-solid base that ensures a smooth and secure user experience. This compatibility allows users to seamlessly access the extensive Debian software repositories, opening up a world of possibilities for software installations and updates.

Keeping up with the latest developments in the Linux ecosystem, Sparky 7.0 incorporates updated packages from both the Debian "Bookworm" and Sparky "Orion Belt" repositories as of June 15, 2023. This commitment to package updates guarantees that users have access to the most recent software versions, bug fixes, and security patches, providing a secure and up-to-date computing environment.

Sparky 7.0 comes equipped with the Linux kernel 6.1.27 LTS as the default option, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of hardware configurations. For users seeking bleeding-edge features, kernel versions 6.3.8 and 5.15.117 LTS are available in the Sparky unstable repositories. This flexibility allows users to choose the kernel that best suits their specific needs.

Productivity and entertainment are at the forefront of Sparky 7.0, with popular applications included in the release. Firefox 102.12.0 ESR serves as the default web browser, providing a secure and feature-rich browsing experience. Thunderbird 102.12.0 caters to email management needs, while VLC 3.0.18 offers a robust multimedia player capable of handling various audio and video formats. Additionally, LibreOffice 7.4.5 empowers users with a comprehensive suite of productivity tools.

Sparky 7.0 boasts a diverse range of desktop environments, catering to different user preferences. The available options include KDE Plasma 5.27, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Xfce 4.18, and Openbox 3.6.1. This flexibility allows users to personalize their desktop environment to create a workflow that suits their unique needs and aesthetic preferences.

To simplify the installation process, Sparky 7.0 incorporates Calamares 3.2.61 as the default installer. With its intuitive interface and robust functionality, Calamares ensures a hassle-free installation experience for both novice and experienced users alike.

One of the significant improvements in Sparky 7.0 is the enhanced compatibility with modern hardware. The amd64 ISO images have been meticulously crafted to enable booting on machines with UEFI motherboards, even with Secure Boot enabled. This achievement required significant effort by the developer, with over a week of dedicated work being put in.

Sparky 7.0 "Orion Belt" also brings some minor changes to the table, further refining the user experience. For instance, the ntp package has been replaced by systemd-timesyncd, enhancing time synchronization capabilities.

Ready to try Sparky 7.0 "Orion Belt" for yourself? You can download an ISO here.

Image credit: julos/depositphotos.com