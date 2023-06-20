Microsoft rethinks replacing Mail and Calendar apps with Outlook for Windows

3 Comments
Microsoft logo

The Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11 have not been the recipients of much love -- either from users who find them limited and awkward, nor from Microsoft which has not updated the software for an age.

The company has already announced that the separate Mail and Calendar apps will be discontinued starting in September next year, with the new Outlook for Windows app being touted as the replacement. Despite the ill feeling towards the older apps, the announcement has been met with such a backlash that Microsoft has been forced to rethink its plans.

See also:

Some people are unhappy about the switch to the Outlook for Windows app, while others believe that the change simply cannot come soon enough. Microsoft first made an announcement about its plans late last week, with a message on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap advising:

Next year we will be replacing the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows with the new Outlook for Windows stating in September 2024. There are no changes for now, but your users might see a MailTip in the Mail and Calendar apps letting them know of the change.

But this has now been updated with an additional line that reads:

We are reevaluating the timing and implementation of this change and will provide updated information shortly. Thank you for your patience.

The news was shared on Twitter by Michael Reinders:

The mixed feelings about the Mail, Calendar and Outlook for Windows apps make it hard to determine which way Microsoft is leaning with rethinking its plans. It's not clear if the timeline for the switch could be shortened or lengthened, or if the plans could even be scrapped altogether.

Image credit: pio3 / depositphotos

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

75 percent of people risk being hacked through poor password practice

Masimo launches innovative Denon PerL and PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Enterprises urged to prepare for major PKI changes

Microsoft rethinks replacing Mail and Calendar apps with Outlook for Windows

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

Solving the UK's digital identity dilemma

Neobanks are on the rise: Can legacy banks keep pace?

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

16 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.