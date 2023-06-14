Microsoft releases KB5027231 update to fix Windows 11 file copying problems and much more

It is the time of the month when Microsoft releases its regular batch of patches for Windows, and this means a new cumulative update for Windows 11.

The KB5027231 update is a mandatory one which addresses a wide range of issues with the operating system including one that resulted in a "Document not saved" error when saving, copying, or attaching files. The update also addresses a Windows Kernel issue, and dozens of other fixes including those from the KB5026446 update.

In the release notes for the KB5027231 update, Microsoft points to the file copying bug fix as one of the highlights. The company says: "The update fixes a known issue impacting 32-bit apps that are large address aware and use the CopyFile API. This bug causes problems when saving, copying, or attaching files, causing an error "Document not saved" to be displayed. This issue only affects 32-bit apps, and will likely be seen if using commercial or enterprise security software that uses extended file attributes".

The update addresses what Microsoft describes as a "compatibility issue" that resulted from unsupported use of the registry. The Windows Kernel issue it fixes relates to CVE-2023-32019, and is a bug that could allow an authenticated user to exploit an information disclosure vulnerability with administrator or other elevated privileges.

For anyone who does not already have the aforementioned KB5026446 update installed, the new KB5027231 update includes the following:

New! This update provides the full amount of storage capacity of all your Microsoft OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

This update adds Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio. Your computer must support Bluetooth LE Audio to use this feature. This update improves audio fidelity and battery life when you pair your computer with Bluetooth LE Audio earbuds and headphones.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It now announces text attributes correctly for words, such as "misspelled," "deletion change," and "comment."

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.

This update addresses an issue that affects audio playback. It fails on devices that have certain processors.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It shows the wrong layout for the French-Canadian language.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. Sometimes, it does not show the correct layout based on the current input scope.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese and Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). When you search within the Emoji Panel (Windows key + period (.) ), search might fail for some of you.

Full details of the other changes can be found here.