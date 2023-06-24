Google Chrome's PDF viewer is gaining the ability to convert images to text

No Comments
Chrome drawing

PDFs are astonishingly useful documents, but some are lazily created. You've almost certainly encountered a PDF file that comprises images of text rather than selected text. This is a serious annoyance if you were hoping to copy text into another document, but it's also a major problem for anyone who is reliant on text-to-speech tools to have document read aloud to them.

Google has some good news for users of Chrome; the browser is gaining the ability to convert images to text in PDFs, OCR-style. There is some bad news, however. This incredibly useful feature is -- at least initially -- not going to be made available to everyone.

See also:

Google made the announcement ahead of the ISTELive 23 educational technology exhibition as the company updates the accessibility tools built into Chrome. Having previously made the reading mode tool -- which can be used to increasing the size of text and change the font of PDF to improve legibility -- exclusive to the ChromeOS version of Chrome, it is now going to be making its way to all editions of Chrome.

But the new OCR treatment for image-based PDFs is arguably of greater interest. Google says of the upcoming feature: "With PDF OCR technology, screen reader users will be able to convert images to text for PDFs in Chrome browser on ChromeOS".

Convert images to text for PDFs in Chrome browser on ChromeOS

Going into a little more detail, the company says:

In 2019, we launched get image descriptions so users could get descriptions of unlabeled images on Chrome browser. Today, we're building upon that capability, and adding even more functionality to PDFs. We're adding the ability to convert images to text for PDFs in Chrome browser on ChromeOS. This means that when a screen reader user comes across a PDF that does not have alt text (a description of the image embedded and readable by screen readers), the screen reader will be able to convert the image to text and read it aloud. Reading mode and image to text will both begin rolling out in the coming months.

As Google points out, this incredibly useful feature will only be available to users of the Chrome under ChromeOS, although it is likely that this exclusivity will eventually come to an end. The reading mode feature was ChromeOS-only for around four months, and it is reasonable to assume that PDF image-to-text conversions will also be made available to all Chrome users in the end.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Chrome's PDF viewer is gaining the ability to convert images to text

Tor Browser 12.5 released with updated circuit display and promise of better connection experience

Five ways your business can bridge the cybersecurity skills gaps to find and keep top talent 

New index allows companies to measure their cybersecurity capabilities

Best Windows apps this week

When is an IT risk a cyber risk? And why the difference matters [Q&A]

Microsoft listens to feedback and restores options it cut from Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

35 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.