You want it darker? Microsoft is testing a black look for dark mode in Edge

The love of gloomier hues -- whether for the sake of being gentler on one's eyes, or for purely aesthetic reasons -- means that just about every piece of software now has the option of switching from light to dark mode.

Microsoft Edge is no different, and the latest preview builds show that things could be about to get even darker. Select users who are signed up for the Canary channel report seeing much darker screen elements, with the likes of the favorites bar and tabs having fully black backgrounds.

The use of darker tones has been seen by many Edge testers, but not everyone. At the moment, the blacker look is not only limited to the Canary builds of Edge, but a subset of users of this version of the browser. This is a familiar method of testing out new ideas that Microsoft often employs.

Screenshots have been shared on Twitter by Leo Varela:

And here is a comparison between the Beta and Canary versions: pic.twitter.com/2zlNfep7pz — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 21, 2023

As Varela reports, there are numerous elements of the Edge interface that have been treated to a more gothic lick of paint, and what we see in these screenshots may not be the end of things. Inky blackness could also be making its way to Settings and other areas of Edge.

