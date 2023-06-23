Microsoft listens to feedback and restores options it cut from Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 laptop and mobile

The Dev builds of Windows 11 are often where signs of Microsoft's experimentation with the operating system can be seen. It is something of a playground for the company to try out new ideas, tinker with settings and determine how changes are received by beta testers.

While it may often be accused of ignoring user opinion, the latest Dev build of Windows 11 illustrates how Microsoft not only listens to feedback, but also acts on it. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23486 sees the return of options that were controversially removed recently.

See also:

Just last week, Microsoft released a build of Windows 11 that removed various options from the Advanced settings section of Folder Options in File Explorer. Settings such as the ability to easily toggle the display of system files were given the chop.

While it was still possible to implement the options controlled by these settings by editing the registry, Insiders on the Dev channel told Microsoft that they did not appreciate life being made harder in this way. And Microsoft listened.

In a blog post about the new build, Microsoft's Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc explain:

Thank you to all the Windows Insiders who gave us feedback on the Folder Options changes in File Explorer that removed a handful of old settings in Build 23481. We've rolled back this change. As is normal for the Dev Channel, we will often try things out and get feedback and adjust based on the feedback we receive.

Microsoft listening to and acting on feedback is far from unknown, but this change of heart came about in record time. In all, nine settings that were removed have been returned -- Always show icons, never thumbnails; Display file icon on thumbnail; Display file size information in folder tips; Hide folder merge conflicts; Hide protected operating system files; Show drive letters; Show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color; Show pop-up description for folder and desktop items; and Use Sharing Wizard.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

When is an IT risk a cyber risk? And why the difference matters [Q&A]

Microsoft listens to feedback and restores options it cut from Windows 11

AVerMedia AM350 is the world’s first USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC

Lexar launches affordable external SSD and flash drive bundle exclusively at Costco

Latest Windows 11 build offers passwordless improvements

Building digital trust to support digital transformation and a distributed workforce

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.