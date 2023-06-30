Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

Yesterday, Microsoft made the first preview version of Copilot available for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel. This AI-powered feature appears as a docked sidebar on the right and lets users ask questions and perform actions, such as take a screenshot or turn on do not disturb.

Copilot is unquestionably the future of Microsoft's operating system, and will likely be a major part of Windows 12, but there are other AI tools on offer, including a modern take on Microsoft's ancient Office assistant, Clippit (more commonly called Clippy).

Coming from FireCube (not Microsoft), this app is powered by the OpenAI GPT 3.5 model (an OpenAI key is required to use it).

It's free, and open source and available to download now, and other characters are planned for future releases.

The developers say:

Clippy can be pinned to the screen for quick access to chat or just be left for nostalgia. This app is open source with improvements coming such as support for more characters like Bob or classic Clippy. Dragging and resizing and support for no OpenAI key required.

You can download the Clippy by FireCube app from here.

