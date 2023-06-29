Take a break from work by running a fake Windows or macOS update

Working hard is a good thing, but sometimes you want to have a rest and recharge, and there's only so many trips to the toilet or the break room you can get away with in a day.

Luckily, there's a sneaky trick you can use to take a break at your desk without anyone minding, and that's to make it look as if your PC is running a particularly slow operating system update. We've all been there, right? The good news is you can use this with any OS version and not only that, but if you're feeling particularly evil, you can make it appear as if you've been hit by ransomware.

All you need to do is fire up your web browser and head to https://fakeupdate.net.

This web page will show you a selection of update options (including Windows 98 and Windows XP for anyone living in the past). The site has been running for nearly a decade, but it's just as useful today, with its Windows 10 and Windows 11 "updates", as it's ever been.

Click on the option you want and it will start, making it look as if an update in taking place. Of course, you're not going to be fooling anyone with this clearly running in your web browser, so just hit F11 to go full screen, then kick back, shrug apologetically and crack on with whatever else you'd rather be doing.

When you're ready to go back to work, hit F11 again and close the browser tab. Genius.

You probably don't want to be doing this too often of course, as people will wonder why your computer gets so many updates, especially if no one else's does.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

