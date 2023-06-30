Microsoft is updating the Settings app in Windows 11... and injecting more ads

No Comments
New homepage for Windows 11 Settings app

With the release of Windows 11 build 2349 Microsoft has introduced numerous changes and additions, not least of which is the arrival of the eagerly awaited AI-powered Copilot tool. But the latest update to Windows 11 also includes a new look for the Settings app.

Microsoft has given the homepage of Settings a revamp that sees the interface split into clear, easy-to-read sections, which the company is referring to as cards. The new look is clean and uncluttered, but there has been the controversial decision to use at least one of the cards to display ads.

See also:

In a blog post about the new Insider build of Windows 11, Microsoft says: "We're introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalized experience. It provides an overview of your device, quick access to key settings, and helps manage your Microsoft account".

The company goes on to list and describe the seven cards that have been created -- Recommended settings, Cloud storage, Account recovery, Personalization, Microsoft 365, Xbox, and Bluetooth Devices.

What Microsoft fails to mention is that at least one of the cards is used to display ads. Once again, Microsoft is using Windows 11 to advertise its own products, using the Microsoft 365 card to promote its Office software for anyone who has yet to take out a subscription.

The company does say the following about the new look:

You can take swift actions directly from this page with just a click, making device and account management seamless and efficient. What sets the homepage apart even further is that it's more than just a landing page -- it evolves and learns with you. As you use your device, it'll adjust to provide the most relevant and useful information based on your usage and preferences. 

For now, the new layout is only available in the latest Dev build, and even then only to a subset of users by default. Using ViVeTool, however, it is possible to force Windows to use the new UI.

  1. Start by downloading the tool from GitHub
  2. Extract the contents of the zip file to, for example, C:\ViVeTool
  3. Open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges
  4. Type cd C:\ViVeTool and press Enter (changing the path if necessary)
  5. Type vivetool /enable /id:42058345 and press Enter
  6. Type vivetool /enable /id:42058313 and press Enter
  7. Restart Windows
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Preparing the workforce for AI [Q&A]

Microsoft finally fixes Start menu, Windows Search and UWP app issues in Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft is updating the Settings app in Windows 11... and injecting more ads

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

Microsoft begins rolling out its AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11

Transform your workspace with Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock

We're all techies now say enterprises

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

13 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

12 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.