Transcend UTE210T is a next-gen U.2 NVMe SSD tailored for AI and big data

M.2 solid state drives are very common, but U.2 NVMe SSDs? Not so much. And so, the announcement of such a drive can be an exciting affair. With that said, today, Transcend has done exactly that. Yes, the company has unveiled a new U.2 NVMe SSD. Called “UTE210T,” the 2.5-inch drive is specifically crafted for use in generative AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and big data analytics.

At the heart of the UTE210T lies the 112-layer 3D NAND flash, an 8-channel controller, and a PCIe Gen 4x4 interface. The combination of these elements make up an SSD that offers blazing-fast sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s. This, in turn, grants your systems low latency, minimal power consumption, and reliable performance.

Compliance with the NVMe 1.4 specification is yet another feather in the UTE210T's cap. It comes bundled with a U.2 connector, bolstering transfer stability without impacting server integrity. Additionally, the SSD's built-in DRAM is optimized to handle demanding workloads associated with AI. This results in outstanding random read speeds, reducing NAND flash Program/Erase cycles (P/E cycles) and effectively extending drive lifespan.

Data preservation is obviously very important, and Transcend’s UTE210T is designed with that in mind. The SSD houses a Power Loss Protection (PLP) functionality which ensures data integrity during unexpected power loss and/or failure. Its ability to operate reliably under extreme temperature conditions (-20°C to 75°C) underlines the device’s versatility and durability.

To provide a comprehensive user experience, Transcend is also providing its proprietary Scope Pro monitoring software. It incorporates a range of smart management tools, including S.M.A.R.T. analysis, early warning notifications, firmware updates, system cloning, and more. This enhances the user’s control over the SSD, and promotes a long and optimized lifespan.

The UTE210T comes with a three-year limited warranty, underscoring Transcend's confidence in its industrial-grade SSDs. The drive should soon be available here in capacities ranging from 512GB all the way to a massive 8TB. Pricing is not yet known, sadly.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.