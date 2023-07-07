Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is making changes to the Windows 11 Start menu which will highlight its own apps in the operating system.

New or notably improved Windows apps

MediaTester

MediaTester is a verification tool for any type of media, e.g. USB Flash Drives or microSD cards, to verify its storage.

It may be used to make sure that the storage claims of the manufacturer are accurate.

Run by FireCube (Not by microsoft)

Run by FireCube is a modern version of Windows' own run box. It may be used to run applications, open URLs and resources or execute shell commands.

Users who have an OpenAI API key may add it to the application to add natural language processing for commands such as "open the wallpaper page in settings".

WSA System Control

WSA System Control is a simple app to manage the Windows Subsystem for Android from the System Tray.

It allows users to monitor the status of the Windows Subsystem for Android, to start or stop WSA, and to open the settings or browse WSA files.